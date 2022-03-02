BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It has been nearly two years since COVID-19, an unprecedented virus, caused the nation to come to a standstill. In the past 730 days, businesses shut their doors and reopened, and terms like masks, exposure, vaccines, and quarantine became regular words in our vocabulary.

COVID-19 took the world by storm in March 2020, forcing businesses, schools, and social gatherings to screech to a halt, all in an effort to stop the spread of the highly contagious deadly virus. In the months that followed mask mandates, restrictions, virtual schooling, and limited business hours became part of a new normal.

The Chocolate Moose in Beckley was one of the many businesses to shut its doors in 2020 for weeks, first to slow the spread and then again after owner Kevin Traube caught the virus. A closure the business had not seen in its 30 years. Then, masked and ready to go the hometown favorite reopened, ready to serve its customers

“I feel like there’s something about a communal spirit, shall we say?” Traube said. “I realize America doesn’t have a lot of communal spirit sometimes, it seems. But, there was the feeling like we were doing what is in the best interest of everybody else trying to have each other’s backs.”

Now, with the decrease in cases nationwide and the virus showing it is here to stay, two years later restrictions are easing. Groups like Beckley Events are making their comeback bolstering that communal spirit.

“We’re really excited to bring those things back,” said Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield. “A lot of the businesses and events have been affected through the years.”

Now, as the world finds its new routine with the virus in it, The Chocolate Moose is ready to keep its doors open and adjust no matter what the future of the pandemic holds.

“There’s a whole lot of letters from the Greek alphabet left so who knows what variants will happen to come along,” Traube laughed. “So we’ll just respond as we need to. We have decided that we can take our masks off but that doesn’t mean that we refuse to put them back on.”

Beckley events will host their Coffee and Tea Celebration as well as the Rhododendron Festival this spring.