COVID outbreak at Mercer County Nursing Home

LERONA, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a small nursing home in Lerona, WV.

According to Health Department Administrator Roger Topping, 10 out of 14 residents at Rocking Chair Assisted Living contracted COVID last week, and six out of the 10 employees now have the virus. Since Monday, June 21, there have been three COVID related deaths among the residents.

“State and County health personnel have been working with the facility to provide assistance in every way possible. How the virus got in the facility is not known and is still being investigated,” Topping added.

He said the Princeton Rescue Squad provided the facility with PPE supplies and access to several oxygen concentrators last week, and the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health, the Mercer County Health Department, and the Mercer County OEM are maintaining communication with the facility to provide assistance where needed.