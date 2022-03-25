BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As West Virginia continues to see the lowest number of active Covid cases since July 2020, the “stealth variant” is now being detected in the state.

The Omicron BA.2, or stealth, variant makes up 23% of cases in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says this variant is about 30% more infectious than regular Omicron, but symptoms are less severe.

“They describe it as the baby sister of omicron and now it’s rearing its ugly head,” said Mary Jo McGraw, Director of Infection Control and Employee Health at Beckley ARH.

McGraw says if you show symptoms, especially fever to get tested. Beckley ARH is anticipating and preparing for another covid surge due to the new variant.