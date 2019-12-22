Crab Orchard Baptist Church holds annual Christmas Dinner

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS)– Christmas is just four days away and one local church in Raleigh County was doing their part to give back to the community. Crab Orchard Baptist Church held their annual Community Christmas Dinner for everyone to come out and enjoy a warm meal.

Pastor David Bush said through this event they hope to walk in the shoes of Jesus this holiday season.

“The story of Christmas is the generosity of God to take on Human flesh and come into our neighborhood,” Bush said. “And so that is what we want to do we want to reciprocate the generosity that we have received from Jesus and to do the same for our community, it’s the least that we could do.”

Bush said this event has been going on for over 10 years and they plan to continue until they can not.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman"

Kick-off new year with parade in Lewisburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kick-off new year with parade in Lewisburg"

Town of Alderson celebrates Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Alderson celebrates Winter Solstice"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News