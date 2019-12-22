Crab Orchard Baptist Church holds annual Christmas Dinner

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS)– Christmas is just four days away and one local church in Raleigh County was doing their part to give back to the community. Crab Orchard Baptist Church held their annual Community Christmas Dinner for everyone to come out and enjoy a warm meal.

Pastor David Bush said through this event they hope to walk in the shoes of Jesus this holiday season.

“The story of Christmas is the generosity of God to take on Human flesh and come into our neighborhood,” Bush said. “And so that is what we want to do we want to reciprocate the generosity that we have received from Jesus and to do the same for our community, it’s the least that we could do.”

Bush said this event has been going on for over 10 years and they plan to continue until they can not.