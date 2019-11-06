Craft Memorial Library Food for Fines

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Are you drowning in overdue library books fines? Been meaning to head to the library to take care of that bill but money is a little tight? Well your prayers have been answered. For the month of November the Craft Memorial Library will hold their Food for Fines.

If you bring in any non-perishable food products (canned goods) from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, 2019, the library will forgive any current or previous fine that is on your account. All the foods that are brought in will benefit the local food banks. The library this year will also accept non-perishable pet food for the local rescue shelters.

The Craft Memorial Library is located at 600 Commerce Street in Bluefield WV. For additional information, contact them at 304-325-3943.