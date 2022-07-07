OKINAWA, JAPAN (WVNS) — Yu-Gi-Oh! fans around the world are saddened as news of the series creator passing is revealed by reports from IGN.

The manga author and creator of the popular series “Yu-Gi-Oh!”, Kazuki Takahashi, was found dead today, July 7, in Nago City in the Okinawa prefecture of Japan. He was 60 years old.

Takahashi was found floating face down by The Japanese Coast Guard on Wednesday, July 6, morning. He was wearing snorkeling equipment when he was found. Japanese Police and Coast Guard are currently investigating the circumstances of his death.

Takahashi was born in Tokyo and found his fame as a manga author with his first serialized work, Yu-Gi-Oh! The series was first published in the weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 1996 and ran until March 2004. Following the print story’s success, a hit anime series, various video games and a trading card game emerged on the scene and have captivated the hearts of many for years to come. The trading card game even has a Guinness World Record for the “trading card game with the highest number of sales in the world”.