BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local vendors were at Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley to show support for Operation Underdog, a rescue organization which hosted a “Tricks and Treats” fundraiser on Sunday, October 29, 2023, in the store parking lot.

A local artist at the event donated a pet painting or drawing.

Brooklyn Branham owns Credulous Creations. She said she enjoys capturing pets.

“I have a dog, myself. He’s the one on my hoodie,” said Branham, who sported a blue top with a dog print. “I paint a lot, and for the dog event, I did a lot of dog paintings. But I paint a little bit of a variety of everything.”

Branham said her pet drawings and paintings are on the Credulous Creations Facebook page.