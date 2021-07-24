Crews battle fire in Brenton, Wyoming County

BRENTON, WV (WVNS) — Crews were on scene battling a fire in Brenton, Wyoming County on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

According to Lt. Roy New with the Brenton Fire Department, people were burning trash in their yard when an storage building caught on fire. He added none of the vegetation around the building or the makeshift fire pit was cut back. The fire then spread to the vegetation, causing the storage building to catch on fire.

New said there were many items in the building that could be flammable.

New said they received the call around 2:07 p.m. The Brenton Fire Department and the Pineville Fire Departments responded.