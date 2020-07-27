Crews battle house fire in Raleigh County

ROCK CREEK, WV (WVNS) – Firefighters are battling flames at a house in Raleigh County Sunday evening.

Dispatchers say the call regarding a fire at a home on Upper Rock Creek Road came in around 8:55 p.m. They say it happened shortly after a disturbance call was made in the same area.

Its unclear if the two incidents are related.

Whitesville, Trap Hill, Coal River and Lester fire departments are still on scene as of 11:00 p.m. Jan Care, Whiteville EMS, and Raleigh County deputies also responded.

