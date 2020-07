BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS)– Crews are battling a fire on Perdue Street in Brushfork.

Mercer County Dispatchers told 59News, a call about a structure fire came in around 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. No injuries are reported, and the road remains opens.

Bluefield Rescue, Bluewell Fire Department, and Bramwell Fire Department are currently on scene.