Crews clean up mudslide after heavy rain in Fayette County

PRINCE, WV (WVNS) — Crews were back out Friday, February 7, 2020 to clean up a mudslide in Fayette County. It happened on Thursday around 2 p.m. on WV 41 in Prince. The mudslide blocked one lane as crews were removing the mud from the road and ditch.

Fayette County Highway Administrator, John Dixon, said they had crews out all day Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday to make sure the scene is safe for cars to pass through.

“We spent all day yesterday cleaning it up until about 7 o’clock last night,” Dixon said. “And then we had a crew to spend the night down there that stayed flagging and just letting traffic through to the other side.”

Dixon said if everything continues to go as planned, both lanes will be open by the end of the day.

Trending Stories

