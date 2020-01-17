Crews from the two Virginia’s responding to Bluefield, VA structure fire

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Multiple crews from the two Virginia’s are responding to a structure fire in Tazewell County.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 3:40 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 for a structure fire on Virginia Heights Drive in Bluefield. They said there were no reports of any road closures.

Fire departments from Abbs Valley and both Bluefield’s responded, with Bluefield, Virginia Police and local EMS. Dispatchers said the scene is still active as of 7:25 a.m. Friday.

Bluefield, Virginia Police said there were no injuries to report.

