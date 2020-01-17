Crews from the two Virginia’s responding to Bluefield, VA structure fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8e1c6813-b886-4bd1-8224-be2508994f1f-large16x9_ktvo_fire_mgn_1519961395517.jpg

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Multiple crews from the two Virginia’s are responding to a structure fire in Tazewell County.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 3:40 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 for a structure fire on Virginia Heights Drive in Bluefield. They said there were no reports of any road closures.

Fire departments from Abbs Valley and both Bluefield’s responded, with Bluefield, Virginia Police and local EMS. Dispatchers said the scene is still active as of 7:25 a.m. Friday.

Bluefield, Virginia Police said there were no injuries to report.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers needed for Fayette County Teen Court"

Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Airport launching re-branding campaign"

Beckley Mayor details re-election plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Mayor details re-election plans"

Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Bojangles building to be used for new medical cannabis store"

Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus driver charged with DUI after crashing on I-77"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News