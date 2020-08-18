Crews getting Mitchell Stadium ready for upcoming football season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — While Bluefield College and Graham High School will not have a football season until the spring, Bluefield High school is still playing. Crews were out Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Mitchell Stadium getting it game day ready.

Parks & Rec Director for the City of Bluefield, Charles Ridlehubr, said along with painting the bleachers and lines in the parking lot, they are also still working on some renovations that began in the off-season.

“Typically we do a lot of painting,” Ridlehubr said. “We’ve been renovating the bathrooms down here, the lower bathrooms, completely renovated the men’s and women’s bathrooms, really exciting. We’re redoing the upper bathrooms behind the press box those will be done later. So, we are putting in nearly $200,000 worth of improvements to the facility.”

The football season is scheduled to begin September 4, 2020 when Bluefield will host Princeton at Mitchell Stadium.