BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Beckley.

According to dispatchers, the fire is near the 300-block of E Street in Beckley.

Beckley Fire Department, Beckley Police Department, and Jan Care are all responding.

It is unknown if anyone was in the house or if there are any injuries at this time.

This situation is developing and details are limited. Stick with 59News as we learn more.