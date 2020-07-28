Crews on scene of accident in Raleigh County

LESTER, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a car accident on Lester Highway in Lester.

Raleigh County Dispatchers said the call came in at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. So far, no injuries were reported.

Lester Fire Department, Jan Care EMS, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded.

