UPDATE: Businesses in Beaver Plaza allowed to reopen after explosion

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 9:18 p.m. UPDATE: Businesses in the Beaver Plaza are allowed to reopen as of 9 p.m., according to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters told 59News Mountaineer Gas Company is working in the area between Judy’s, where the explosion took place, and the post office.

People are still asked to avoid that area of Beaver however, if businesses choose to open, they can do so at this time.

Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 7:56 p.m. UPDATE: Ritter Drive is now open in both directions, according to Public Information Officer for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Will Davis.

The Beaver Plaza will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

UPDATE: Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 6:13 p.m. (WVNS) — According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, there is an active natural gas leak in the sewer line in the Beaver area.

All businesses in the area have been asked to shelter in place, specifically businesses from Airport Road to the Soggy Dog Car Wash. Residents in the area have been asked to shelter in place and stay off the roads. If you are a resident in the area and happen to smell gas, call your local fire department.

Video credit: Paul Morton



If you are traveling through the area you will need to find an alternate route, the roads are currently closed.

One person has been taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

This is an active investigation involving the State Fire Marshalls Office.

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a fire at the Judy’s along Rt. 19 in Beaver.

According to Beaver Volunteer Firefighter Will Davis, there was an explosion and partial collapse at Judy’s. The cause of the explosion is believed to be a gas leak.

Davis said there are no injuries.

Jan Care, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.

Davis said Ritter Dr. is shut down. Deputies and State Police are detouring traffic. He added the Sheetz and the building containing the Post Office are closed at this time.

Airport Road shutdown.

