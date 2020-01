FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2019 file photo flames from the Hillside Fire consume a home in San Bernardino, Calif. President Donald Trump on Sunday, Nov. 3 threatened to cut U.S. funding to California for aid during wildfires that have burned across the state during dry winds this fall. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

RONCERVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a structure on Herman Street in Ronceverte.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 3:51 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Ronceverte Fire and Fairlea Fire Departments are still battling the blaze. Fairlea EMS also responded.

No injuries or road closures were reported.

Stick with 59News for the latest updates.