OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Multiple fire departments are on scene of a structure fire in Fayette County.

Dispatchers told 59News the call came in just after 1a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, for a structure fire on Allman Street in Oak Hill.

Oak Hill, Mount Hope, and Fayetteville Fire Departments are on scene along with Jan Care Ambulance.

No injuries have been reported.