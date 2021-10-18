Crews respond to a fire in Caldwell Monday morning

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — Crews responded to a fire in Greenbrier County on Monday, October 18.

Mike Honaker, Director of the Greenbrier County 911 Center, said it happened at a home on Creekview Lane in Caldwell just before 8 a.m.

Fire departments from Fairlea, Ronceverte, White Sulphur Springs and Lewisburg responded, along with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. No injuries were reported. Stay with 59News for the latest details on this developing story.