WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to an active brush fire in Greenbrier County.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, the fire is located around Pocahontas Trail, Route 92, in White Sulphur Springs. The White Sulphur Springs Fire Department, Anthony Creek Volunteer Fire Department and White Sulphur Springs EMS are on the scene.

The story is developing and 59News will continue to bring you the latest updates.