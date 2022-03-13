MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — Several crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Montgomery.

The fire broke out at the old Montgomery high school building on March 13, 2022. As of 9:02p.m., several crews were still on the scene.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Several crews responded including Oak Hill Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, Armstrong Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, Boomer Volunteer Fire Department, Gauley Bridge Volunteer Fire Department and one station from Kanawha County.

