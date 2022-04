CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) — Crews are responding to a forest fire in Cyclone, WV.

According to Wyoming County Dispatch, the fire is located on Route 10. The Cyclone Volunteer Fire Department and West Virginia Forestry Division are on the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

A burn ban is in place in West Virginia until May 31, 2022.