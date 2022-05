BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Crews are responding to a house fire on Union Street in Bluefield, WV.

WVNS Photo

According to Patrolman Hamm with the Bluefield WV Police Department, the call came in at 7:56 in the evening on Wednesday, May 11, 2021.

He told us that everyone made it out safely and nobody was hurt. Hamm added one pet in the house is unaccounted for.