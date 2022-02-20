WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Crews in McDowell County responded to a fire in the early morning hours of February 20, 2022.

According to a post by the Welch Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire in the HempHill area.



When officials arrived they discovered a house structure fully engulfed in flames.



Kimball Vol Fire Department, STAT EMS, and WVDOH also responded.

It is unknown if anyone was in the home if there are any injuries or the cause at this time.



Stick with 59News as we learn more.