9:20 p.m., Jan. 2, 2020 UPDATE: Crews are working to clear the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

LASHMEET, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a structure fire on Alonzo Rd. in the Lashmeet area of Mercer County.

Dispatchers tell 59News the call came in at 7:15 p.m..

Bluestone Fire Department, Montcalm Fire Department, Matoaka Fire Department, and the Princeton Rescue Squad are responding.