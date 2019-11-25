Crews responding to accident involving tractor trailer

11/25/19 8:00 a.m. UPDATE:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — 511 Southern West Virginia reported all lanes are open and the scene is cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A two-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer has partially shut down one of West Virginia’s busiest highways.

West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers tell us the call came in at 7:05 a.m. Monday morning from mile marker 25 on I-77 North. Two vehicles, a van and a semi-truck, were involved in the wreck.

In addition to West Virginia State Police, Ghent EMS was called to the scene for injuries. Dispatchers said the driver of the van was hurt, but did not specify how severely.

As of 7:37 a.m., the middle and right lanes through that stretch of I-77 North are shut down until further notice. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route or use caution when driving through the area.

