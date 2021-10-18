Crews search for missing hunter in Mercer County

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Emergency crews are searching for a missing hunter in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County emergency dispatchers, the call came in around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18. The hunter was last seen in the Pigeon Creek area.

Officers with the Division of Natural Resources said a man was supposed to meet his son but never showed up. The missing man has not been identified.

The West Virginia State Police, Oakvale Fire Department, Division of Natural Resources and East River Fire Department are on the scene.

Stay with 59 News as this story develops.