Crews work to clear out trash building up around Bluestone dam

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Crews are working to clear out trash building up on Bluestone Lake and around the Bluestone dam.

The Bluestone Lake Army Corps of Engineers began the process of removing the debris backed up against the dam this weekend and kept locals updated on social media.

They will continue to do so as long as conditions are safe. They believe recent high waters and currents caused the debris to build up at the gates.

The Army Corps reminds everyone to throw trash away in cans when you are near bodies of water, like the Bluestone Lake and The New River.