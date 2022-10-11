APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer.

The eighteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around a case of a woman who gave testimony in the case of her own murder as a ghost

This episode, we talk about a case solved because of testimony from the deceased ghost of the victim. The Greenbrier ghost, a woman named Zona Heaster Shue, died under mysterious circumstances in the late nineteenth century. Despite this, no one thought anything about her death, quickly burying her with her husband mourning the entire way. Her death in 1897 was presumed natural until her spirit appeared to her mother to describe how she was aggressively murdered by her husband Edward. Despite the unbelievable circumstances, people believed her mother’s word and exhumed the body for a second investigation. The testimony of a ghost surprisingly solved the case.

