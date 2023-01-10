CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – A 25-year-old woman from Crab Orchard was arrested and charged for the possession of seven different drugs, multiple guns, and a large amount of cash.

On January 10, 2023, the Raleigh County Drug and violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in Crab Orchard.

When searching the home, 72 grams of Methamphetamine, 21 grams of Fentanyl, 319 grams of Marijuana, 23 Oxycontin pills, 11 Alprazolam pills, two packs of Suboxone, 7.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, $2,011.00 in cash, and two handguns were seized. Mariah Keffer, 25, of Crab Orchard was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver (for Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Oxycodone).

The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is made up of members from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Beckley Police Department, FBI, and ATF.