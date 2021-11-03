Smithers man pleads guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A Smithers man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, 25-year-old William McCallister pleaded guilty during a plea hearing before Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr.

McCallister is facing 5 to 25 years in prison and up to 50 years of supervised release.

This guilty plea comes after an investigation back in April of 2020; when McCallister allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl. According to the release he touched her inappropriately and had a nude photo of her.

McCallister’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, December 13, 20201.