Smithers man pleads guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — A Smithers man pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, 25-year-old William McCallister pleaded guilty during a plea hearing before Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr.

McCallister is facing 5 to 25 years in prison and up to 50 years of supervised release.

This guilty plea comes after an investigation back in April of 2020; when McCallister allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl. According to the release he touched her inappropriately and had a nude photo of her.

McCallister’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, December 13, 20201.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories