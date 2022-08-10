SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement.

A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way back, he was caught by local law enforcement.

Summersville Police Department, Nicholas County Sherriff’s Department, and State Police found his car, where the girl was then found inside. After Grossman and his car were found, he was arrested and charged with abduction.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by Sergeant Holdren on the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.