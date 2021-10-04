Alderson man pleads guilty to production of child pornography

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today in court, a man from Greenbrier County pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography.

Jack Michael Smith, 34, of Alderson, was charged through indictments in the Southern District of West Virginia and the District of Oregon. Any charges against Smith in Oregon were transferred by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the Southern District of WV.

According to court documents, Smith entered a plea agreement where he stated that he uploaded child pornography from a computer in West Virginia to the KIK Messenger App to share with others in March 2019. Following this incident, Smith again distributed child pornography from this account in October of 2019.

Smith also admitted to traveling from West Virginia to Oregon on a regular basis to engage in sexual activity with a minor female and took photographs of the minor female engaged in sexual activity with him. Any charges against Smith in Oregon were transferred by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the Southern District of WV.

Jack Michael Smith faces anywhere 15 to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced on January 28, 2022.