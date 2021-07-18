Anstead man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Hico

HICO, WV (WVNS) — An Anstead man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Hico.

Sheriff Mike Fridley told 59News a Deputy pulled over a vehicle on Sunday Road in Hico for an infraction. During the traffic stop, the deputy allegedly found multiple individually packaged unites of marijuana and methamphetamines. Fridley said the Deputy also found a large amount of money consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Jeremy Holstine of Anstead is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. Holstine is now awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident is under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.