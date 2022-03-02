ANSTED, W.V. (WVNS) – According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Christin C. Taylor, 37, of Ansted, was sentenced on February 25, 2022, to one to five years in prison for delivery of methamphetamine.

Court document state in July of 2019, officers with the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force were conducting an investigation into drug distribution activity in North Fayette County. Working with a confidential informant, law enforcement officers bought methamphetamine from Taylor two separate times.

Taylor pleaded guilty to this crime on August 27, 2021. Sentencing was delayed due to Taylor failing to appear for her first sentencing hearing. She continued to avoid being brought in for further hearings. Taylor must serve a minimum of one year before being eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.