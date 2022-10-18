CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — After multiple inmates escape in the northern part of the state, State Police are searching for one more that is on the run.

According to West Virginia State Police, Joaquin Luna-Hernandez escaped from police custody on Monday around 3:00 P.M. along with Asael Jiminez-Garcia. Both were on their way to Northern Regional Jail.

Jiminez-Garcia was arrested yesterday, but Luna-Hernandez is still on the run. Police say he ran towards the Ohio River and continued running north.

Police say on Monday another prisoner got away but was recaptured outside of Moundsville near the Ohio River.

Luna-Hernandez is 5’9″, 170 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. According to police, he does not seem to be armed or dangerous.

Police say the men were on the way to the Northern Regional Jail from Ohio County on human trafficking charges.

If you have any information on the location of Luna-Hernandez, you are asked to contact your local police.

Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.