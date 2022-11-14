BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A homeowner in Beaver was found with serious neck injuries after attempting to stop burglary in progress.

On Monday November 14, 2022, Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress on 3rd St. in Beaver.

When Deputies arrived on scene, they had to forcibly enter the home. They discovered the home owner with serious gashes to his neck and torso. Deputies suspected the injuries were caused by an edged weapon. The homeowner had tried to interrupt the burglary and was attacked by the suspect.

After investigation of the home, the suspect was found in a crawl space under the house and taken into custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspect was identified as Charles Cox. He was arrested and has been charged with Burglary and Attempted Murder.