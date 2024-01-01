FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley man is facing charges in Fayette County after a car wreck led to an arrest.

According to a statement from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on WV Rt 612, after being alerted by the driver’s phone of the apparent crash after midnight.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver unharmed and some damaged DOH property. Deputies also found the driver to have a revoked license, and discovered that he was on federal parole for narcotics distribution.

A deeper investigation led to a K9 search of the vehicle, where they found a bag of marijuana and two bags of suspected fentanyl.

Leon Smith Jr., 43 year-old of Beckley, was charged with the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, and misdemeanor offenses of driving revoked DUI, failure to maintain control and no proof of insurance.

Smith was transported to Southern Regional Jail pending further court proceedings.

