BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Beckley who is already on trial for First-Degree Murder entered a guilty plea in a separate federal trial involving a gun crime.

According to the US Department of Justice, Steven M. Lawson, 29, of Beckley, admitted to having a Springfield Armory model XD .45-caliber pistol at a Beagle Club Road residence in Jumping Branch, Summers County, on September 28, 2020.

Lawson is not allowed to own a gun due to two prior felony convictions for two counts of theft by receiving stolen property in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on May 13, 2016.

Lawson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, 2023. He faces 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Steven Lawson is the same man who is on trial for the First-Degree Murder of Azareyiah Mitchell from Oak Hill.

Lawson was indicted on July 20, 2021. He was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, concealment of a dead body, and conspiracy to commit concealment of a dead body. He is scheduled to go to trial for this crime on June 5, 2023.