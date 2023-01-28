DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – A Daniels man pleaded guilty to possession of several grams of Meth and Fentanyl with the intent to sell them after they were found in his home along with an improvised explosive.

David Jeffrey Edwards, 46, of Daniels, pleaded guilty on January 27, 2023 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to court information, on February 24, 2022 law enforcement officers searched Edwards’ home in Daniels with a warrant. Edwards admitted to possessing 19 grams of methamphetamine packaged in nine separate small bags, 1 gram of fentanyl and $958 found during the search. Edwards further admitted that he intended to sell the controlled substances.

Edwards also admitted to selling a half-ounce of fentanyl to a confidential informant at his home on December 12, 2021. Edwards told officers during the February 24, 2022, search that he had been selling an average of a half-ounce of methamphetamine weekly for several weeks. Officers also found an improvised explosive device during the search, a glass bottle filled with gunpowder, metal spheres, projectiles and other objects with a length of cordage inserted in the bottle opening as a means of ignition. Edwards admitted that he made the improvised explosive device.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.