Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Beckley pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime after police found a handgun in his car back in November of 2020.

According to court documents, police pulled over Kaine William Durham, 25, on November 7, 2020 in Beckley. During a search of his car, police found a Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun in Durham’s car.

Durham pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been previously convicted of felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham will be sentenced on February 25, 2022. He faces up to ten years in prison.

U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson recognized the “excellent investigative work” of the Beckley Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.