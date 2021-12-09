Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Beckley area of Raleigh County pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Court documents say Rashad Lewis Morris, 29, sold fentanyl to an undercover officer with the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. He met the undercover officer at a location on Johnstown Road where he reportedly sold 2.9 grams of fentanyl.

Morris pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 25, 2022. No mugshot was available for Morris.