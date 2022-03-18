BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Beckley pleaded guilty today, March 18, 2022, in federal court to a drug crime which happened in Raleigh County.

According to court documents. in July 2021, a traffic stop was made by a Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff on a vehicle being driven by Eric Dale Mills, 45, of Beckley. During the stop, deputies searched the car and found more than 50 grams of fentanyl and small amount of methamphetamine.

Multiple small baggies and weight scales were also found inside Mills’ car. Mills told deputies he intended to sell the fentanyl he had in his possession.

Eric Dale Mills pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He faces no less than five years in prison, and up to 40 years when he is sentenced on July 1, 2022.