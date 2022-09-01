BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty today, September 1, 2022 to the distribution of crack cocaine.

According to court documents Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, admitted to selling crack to an undercover officer on April 28, 2022 at his home in Beckley.

On May 5, 2022, law enforcement officers decided to conduct a search warrant at his residence, where they discovered quantities of cocaine and crack and with a worth of $1,667.

Hughes admitted to possessing the cocaine and crack, and went on to admit that the $1,667 obtained was from drug trafficking. The investigation further revealed that Hughes had been distributing cocaine for two and a half years.

Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on December 22, 2022, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.