BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man from Beckley is facing multiple years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

According to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Jalen Alexander was charged in relation to the 2019 murder of Maurice Webster at the Hargrove Apartment Complex in Beckley.

The Beckley Police Department said Alexander was arrested on May 28, 2019, by the Winston Salem Police Department.

Alexander was also sentenced during the hearing. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Second Degree Murder charge.

