BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, August 18, 2022, a man from the Beckley area was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin.

According to court documents, Leon Eugene Smith, Jr., 41, of Beckley, admitted to selling 0.5 grams of heroin to an undercover officer in Raleigh County for $80.00. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab confirmed the controlled substance was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

On September 17, 2020, Smith additionally admitted to selling 1.3 grams of heroin, and on a separate occasion one gram of heroin on September 23, 2020. During both of these incidents, he sold the drugs to an undercover officer.

Smith will serve a one year and one day sentence. This sentence will be followed immediately by a prison sentence of one year and eight months from a supervised release revocation on April 15, 2021.

Smith was on supervised release for his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm on October 8, 2015, in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.