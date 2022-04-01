BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, a Beckley man was sentenced today, April 1, 2022, to one year and nine months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents stated Kaine Williams Durham, 25, of Beckley, was found in possession of a handgun in his vehicle by police officers during a traffic stop in November 2020. Durham had previously pleaded guilty to felony wanton endangerment in 2017.

Durham pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in November 2021.