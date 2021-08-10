Beckley man sentenced in Fayette County to five years in prison for felony charge

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced that a man from Beckley was sentenced to five years in prison for a felony charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On October 5, 2020, investigators said Jeffrey Herbert Alden, 38, was riding in a car that had been pulled over on East Main Street in Oak Hill. During a search of the car, police found two guns, one of which was under Alden’s seat. He is not allowed to be in possession of a gun due to multiple prior felonies.

The case was investigated by the Oak Hill Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith.

