BECKELY, WV(WVNS) — A man from the Beckley area was sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl after he entered a guilty plea in December 2021.

Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, of Beckley, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

According to court documents, Morris sold fentanyl to an undercover officer with the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit. He met the undercover officer at a location on Johnstown Road where he reportedly sold 2.9 grams of fentanyl.

United States Attorney Will Thompson thanked the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department for their hard work investigating the case.