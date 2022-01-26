Beckley man sentenced to prison for felony gun charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Devin I. Cresce, 25, of Beckley, was sentenced to five years in prison for the felony crime of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Court documents said on December 29, 2020, police officers were patrolling on Rt. 19 near the Fayette/Raleigh county line when officers pulled over a black Sedan with defective parts. Following the traffic stop, officers found marijuana, $5,468, and two handguns.

Devin I. Cresce, the driver of the vehicle, was in possession of a Taurus 9mm which he could not legally have due to prior felony convictions. Cresce had a sentence hearing on December 13, 2021 that he failed to appear for and was later apprehended in Kanawha County on January 10, 2022.

Cresce will have to spend a minimum of fifteen months in prison before he is eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer D. Crane.